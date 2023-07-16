Phygital games: Team Haq sending second squad to gauge players for main team

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) season 10 champions, Team Haq Esport Club, will field their second team to represent the country at the Phygital Games 2023 tournament in Kazan, Russia starting tomorrow until July 24.

Team Haq Esports Club founder Aimanhaq Zaharudin said his side will use the tournament as a platform to evaluate the players of the second squad dubbed Team Haq All Star, whether they are eligible to join the main team when the player transfer window opens ahead of the Malaysian MPL season 12.

“This is the first tournament we are participating in on the European continent. Accordingly, it will certainly provide a different experience for us.

“Team Haq is determined to give the best performance and will make every effort to win the title in Russia,“ he said in a statement today.

He said, Team Haq All Star will be lined up by calibre players namely Lolla, Minnn, Mannn, Nain and Hitto.

The Team Haq team was selected to represent Malaysia at the competition after receiving a special invitation from the organisers who made the selection based on their performance at the national and international level.

In addition to Team Haq, seven other e-sports teams from other countries will compete including from the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Cambodia.

The competition in Kazan is organised under the ‘Games of the Future’ tournament, lining up various sports using the ‘phygital’ approach, which is a combination of physical and digital sports.-Bernama