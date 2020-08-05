Pirelli blame extreme tyre wear due to long use for Silverstone flats

MUNICH: Tyre makers Pirelli said on Tuesday that some of the toughest conditions ever in a Formula One race on Sunday in Silverstone contributed to the three punctures late in the race which included winner Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes drivers Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas suffered front left flats in the last three laps along with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. Red Bull also said they didn’t know whether Max Verstappen wouldn’t have suffered the same fate had he not pitted very late.

Pirelli spoke after an initial analysis of “a set of individual race circumstances that led to an extremely long use of the second set of tyres.”

Almost all teams used an early safety car stage to change rubbers and completed the race with them on one of the most demanding tracks of the calendar, resulting in those rubbers being used for almost 40 of the 52 laps.

“Combined with the notably increased pace of the 2020 Formula 1 cars this made the final laps of the British Grand Prix especially tough, as a consequence of the biggest forces ever seen on tyres generated by the fastest Formula 1 cars in history,” Pirelli said.

“The overall result was the most challenging operating conditions for tyres. These led to the front-left tyre (which is well-known for working hardest at Silverstone) being placed under maximum stress after a very high number of laps, with the resulting high wear meaning that it was less protected from the extreme forces in play.”

Hamilton won the race on three wheels after a puncture in the last lap but Bottas and Sainz dropped out of the top 10 and the points because their mishaps came a little earlier.

Pirelli did not mention that debris from Kimi Raikkonen’s front wing may have also contributed to the punctures.

The Italian company said it would use slightly softer tyres for the next race in Silverstone on Sunday. – dpa