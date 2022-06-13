Pirlo takes charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk

ISTANBUL: Italian Andrea Pirlo has signed a one-year contract to coach Fatih Karagumruk, the Turkish Super Lig club announced on Sunday.

“Pirlo has signed a contract which makes him a member of Karagumruk for one year from July 1,“ the Istanbul team said on Twitter, posting a photo of the former Italian world champion in front of the club logo.

Pirlo, who played 116 times for italy and inspired their 2006 World Cup triumph, has been out of a job since the end of May 2021 when the 43-year-old was sacked by Juventus in spite of winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Fatih Karagumruk, founded in 1926, has never won the Turkish title, finishing eighth in the 2021-22 season. - AFP