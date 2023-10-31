PKNS Selangor Masters Returns with USD175,000 Prize, Gavin Green Leads Local Team on Nov 8-11

SELANGOR: The PKNS Selangor Masters is back at the Seri Selangor Golf Club from November 8-11, featuring a larger prize pool of USD175,000, a USD25,000 increase from the previous year.

This event, one of the Asian Development Tour’s (ADT) highlights this year, is co-sanctioned with the Toyota Tour, Malaysia’s domestic professional circuit. The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) remains the title sponsor for the second consecutive year, with PKNS Golf Management Services Sdn Bhd as the event promoter, a subsidiary of PKNS.

The tournament will feature 144 players, with 75 from the ADT, 40 from the Toyota Tour, and 19 receiving tournament invitations. The country’s top golfer, Gavin Green, aims to join the ranks of Malaysian winners of this event, following Shahriffuddin Ariffin in 2022 and Ben Leong in 2008.

Green, who currently competes on the DP World Tour (European Tour), expressed his excitement about playing at Seri Selangor, a course he favors.

“I'm really looking forward to playing in the PKNS Selangor Masters as it's always nice to compete on home soil,” said Green, who plays on the DP World Tour (European Tour).

“Seri Selangor is definitely one of my favourite courses and hopefully I can bring my ‘A’ game and do well next week.”

The PKNS Selangor Masters plays a crucial role in the ADT’s Order of Merit, offering the top 10 players a promotion to the Asian Tour in 2024. This partnership between PKNS and the ADT aims to support professionals’ progression in regional circuits.

The tournament’s return after a seven-year hiatus was marked by Shahriffuddin Ariffin’s victory, helping him secure an Asian Tour card for the following year.

Shahriffuddin became the second Malaysian to claim victory in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Ben Leong, who emerged victorious at the second edition in 2008 when the event joined the ranks of the Asian Tour. Leong’s triumph included a battle with Thai golf legend Thongchai Jaidee.

Seri Selangor Golf Club, designed by Australian architect Ross Watson, provides a challenging 18-hole course with tree-lined fairways and fast greens, creating an engaging golf experience.