Players rise to stiff test in Kelantan leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: The course management skills of 80 amateur golfers were put to test when the third leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 was held at the Kelantan Golf and Country Club (KGCC) yesterday.

Located just 10 minutes from the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, KGCC is a gem of course on the east coast of the country.

While its scenic environment with lush vegetation might fool first-time players into thinking that a round there could be a walk in the park, the water hazards and several tight fairways certainly threw the golfers a stiff challenge.

Five-handicapper Muhammad Faiz Daniel stood out as he masterfully navigated the matured and hazardous Tembusu and Casuarina nines to return a score of 66 for the Group A winner’s medal.

The fight was keener in Group B as Mohd Zailan Sulaiman (Hcp 7) had to fend off a stiff challenge by Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rhaman (Hcp 10) to win by two strokes.

Joining Muhammad Faiz and Mohd Zailan in the National Finals of PNAGS at the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor in October are Zainal Mohamad (Group C), Mohd Norhisham Husein (Group d) and Lt Col (Rtd) Abd Ayiz (group E).

The World Finals will be staged at Kelab Rahman Putra, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.