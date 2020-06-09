Playoff to decide Scudetto if virus halts Italian season again

ROME: Italy’s football federation (FIGC) on Monday ruled that playoffs will be the preferred solution to assign the title and relegation places if the Serie A season restarting on June 20 should be suspended because of Covid-19 cases.

The three representatives of Serie A were the only opponents of a measure backed by the other 18 FIGC councillors. Officials of minor leagues, associations of footballers, coaches and referees also sit on the council.

It was also decided that an algorithm based on point average will be used should the suspension be too close to the closure date of Aug 2; it would not award the title, but determine European spots and relegations.

In a meeting on Friday the 20 Serie A clubs had disregarded the play-offs in case of a stop and suggested to use the algorithm only for access to European events.

Serie A action, which was halted in early March with 12 rounds left, will resume without fans at stadiums on June 20 and end early August.

Government safety measures, however, impose a 14-day quarantine on a whole squad where a player or staff member is found positive for coronavirus, which would lead to a second, definitive stop of the regular schedule.

FIGC and Serie A reportedly agreed on asking the government to ease the measure. – dpa