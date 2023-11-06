PM Anwar hopes CP football squad to maintain excellence

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the national men’s cerebral palsy (CP) football squad for securing the gold medal at the recently concluded 2023 ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Cambodia.

Anwar, in a post on Facebook, said he met the squad yesterday and hoped that Asnan Md Zuki’s men would maintain their excellent performance in the future.

In the final match on Thursday, the men’s CP football squad ended Malaysia’s 10-year gold medal drought after beating Indonesia 3-1 on penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of full-time.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also praised the performance and achievements of the Malaysian contingent at the biennial games.

“Congratulations to the Malaysian contingent for the excellent performance displayed throughout the APG,” he said.

At the APG 2023 which ended Friday, the national contingent took home 50 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze medals, surpassing the 33-gold target set by the Paralympic Council Malaysia.-Bernama