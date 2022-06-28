PM congratulates Pandelela for winning bronze at world meet

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated the country’s diving queen, Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg, for winning the bronze medal in the women’s 10m platform event at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary today.

The Prime Minister in his Facebook post expressed hope that Pandelela’s success would motivate others in the national camp to perform well in subsequent events.

“I pray for her to win the next medal in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event with her partner Nur Dhabitah Sabri, this Thursday,“ said the Prime Minister.

In the finals that took place at the Duna Arena, the 29-year-old diver collected 338.85 points from five dives to ensure a podium finish. — Bernama