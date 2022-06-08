PM gives words of motivation to Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today gave encouragement to Harimau Malaya who are facing Turkmenistan in the Asian Cup qualifying match tonight.

In a Facebook post, he said: Onwards to Success! To all players, make the country proud with your determination. I pray for our victory. “

In the same message, Ismail Sabri also called on the Malaysian Family to unite in supporting the national team.

The Harimau Malaya-Turkmenistan match tonight is the first game in Group E in the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Nasional Stadium, Bukit Jalil. — Bernama