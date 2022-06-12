PM proud of Harimau Malaya’s fighting spirit in match against Bahrain

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed pride in the fighting spirit shown by the national football team in their second Group E match of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers against Bahrain tonight.

In a Facebook post, he said victories and defeats are part of a competition and national coach Kim Pan Gon must continue to prepare the Harimau Malaya squad for their next match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

“To the players, this is not the end but an opportunity to do better. Rise and fight!” he said.

Earlier, despite an impressive showing, the national team went down to Bahrain 1-2 in the match played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. - Bernama