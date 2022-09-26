PM proud of Harimau Malaya’s fighting spirit in match against Tajikistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the Harimau Malaya squad who emerged as runners-up in the Thailand King’s Cup final last night.

Ismail Sabri said he was confident that the Kim Pan Gon’s squad had put on the best performance and that the Keluarga Malaysia would continue to be a strong supporter of the national football team.

“Keluarga Malaysia is proud of Harimau Malaya’s fighting spirit tonight (Sunday night)!

“I’m sure the players have given their best, use this as a motivation to work harder for the upcoming matches,“ he said in a Facebook posting late last night.

Malaysia’s hopes of ending a 44-year wait for glory in the Thailand King’s Cup ended in tatters after losing 3-0 in a penalty shootout to Tajikistan in the final at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium in Chiang Mai.

The champion of the 48th edition of the tournament had to be decided via a penalty shootout after the score was tied at 0-0 after regulation time. - Bernama