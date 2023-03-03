PNAGS tees off to outstanding start with Ahmad Sharul winning Selangor leg

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahmad Sharul Anuar Shafie gave the third edition of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) an outstanding start at its first leg at the Impian Golf and Country Club here yesterday.

The former club champion used his local knowledge advantage of the course well to card a Nett score of 73 to win in Group A.

With several amateur competition titles under his belt, Ahmad Sharul made happy hunting ground of his home course.

“I felt confident as my game kicked in,” he said. “I am extremely happy to make it to the National Finals of this tournament which will be held at The Els Club – Teluk Datai in Langkawi.

“I hope to do well in the National Finals as I am also familiar with the course. I have played there on many occasions. I am confident of scoring a 73 and I hope that it is enough for me to win there”

He has been made the Selangor captain after having won the first leg of PNAGS 2023 and getting a seal of approval from the winners from all the groups yesterday.

The two-handicapper edged Ahmad Fadil Salleh who was playing Hcp 4 into second place. Both carded 73 in the Zero to five handicap group.

Group B (Hcp 6 to 10) was won by Nor Azhar Mohd Noor, Group C (Hcp11 to 15) by Datuk Fauzi Omar, Group D (Hcp 16 to 20) by Zulkifli Mat Katib, and Group E (Hcp 1 to 24) by Datuk Wan Rosmadi Wan Ismail.*

The five winners from Selangor will compete in the National Finals in Langkawi on Oct 22 to 24 and vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

PNAGS is sanctioned and licensed by the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) and the Youth and Sports Ministry. It is supported by Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Selangor Sdn. Bhd

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and VIN Distribution.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, Sting, Iroas, Skechers, Hall of Fame, Hospitality 360, Biscochiz, Jakes Charbroil, Biogrow, SweatSPA, Munchy’s, Nunature, Danson Chocolates, theSun and Clubhouse.

Le-Meridien and KSL Hotel also contributed night stay vouchers for the lucky draw prizes.