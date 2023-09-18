Pocket Rocketman back to light training at National Velodrome

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang has returned to light training at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan yesterday, following the minor accident he suffered at the same venue last Friday.

The latest development revealed by the vice-president of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF), Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill, gave a positive sign that the world keirin champion remained on the right track for his medal hunt at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which opens on Sept 23.

“I have personally spoken to his trainer John Beasley who confirmed that Azizulhasni had a skin loss near his legs and hands due to the accident and received treatment from the National Sports Institute (ISN) over the past few days.

“I was also told that he has also returned to the velodrome and undergoing light training so it is a good sign, moreso as the Asian Games begin soon,” he said.

Amarjit said this after a ceremony announcing Tourism Malaysia as one of the main sponsors for Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 at the National Sports Council (NSC) HQ in Bukit Jalil here today.

Amarjit said Mohd Azizulhasni’s return to training at the National Velodrome at the same time had taken into account the minor injuries he sustained in the accident which was confirmed to be due to a mechanical failure of the bicycle tyre.

“Since he has been given permission to return to the velodrome for training, I believe it is a comprehensive decision taken by various parties including himself, the coach and the doctor who treated Azizulhasni,” he said.

On Saturday, Mohd Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, shared a 35-second video on Facebook showing the accident he suffered while undergoing high-speed training in preparation for the Asian Games which will take place from Sept 23-Oct 8.

Earlier, at the ceremony, Tourism Malaysia came forward with a total sponsorship of RM1 million for LTdL 2023 including promotional programmes in addition to sponsoring the Polka Dot Jersey (King of the Mountains) for the race which begins in Kerteh, Terengganu on Sept 23 (till Sept 30). - Bernama