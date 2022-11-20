‘Pocket Rocketman’ does not make to finals in TCL in Berlin

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling champion, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang did not make it to the finals of the second round of the UCI Track Champions League (TCL) in Berlin, Germany on Sunday (Nov 20).

In the races at the Berlin Velodrome, the “Pocket Rocketman” finished in his pet event, the keirin, in fifth place and thus did not advance to the next stage as only the top two riders in three different heats advance to the finals.

World Champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won the keirin final while India’s Esow Alben finished second and Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez Morales third.

In the third heat of the first round of the sprint event, Azizulhasni ended the challenge in last place behind Lavreysen who came out tops followed by Esow in second place.

Only the winners of six different heats qualify for the semi-finals.

Azizulhasni will continue with the remaining TCL races which will take place in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Nov 26 followed by two consecutive races in London on Dec 2 and 3. - Bernama