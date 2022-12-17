Pocket Rocketman shows heart of a lion to clinch gold, silver in Melbourne

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang lived up to his nickname as the Pocket Rocketman when he produced a stunning performance en route to winning a gold and a silver in men’s sprint and keirin respectively at the 125th Austral Wheelrace in Melbourne, Australia today.

What made his feat even more spectacular is the fact that he had just undergone open heart surgery in April.

Azizulhasni, who clocked 9.766 seconds in the qualifying round before knocking out New Zealand’s Sam Dakin in the semi-finals, was in flying form in the sprint final - clocking 10.95s in round one and 10.52s in round two - to pip Sam Gallagher of Blackburn Cycling Club to the gold medal.

“Good performance for me in the sprint today. I wasn’t expecting it to be this good.

“I’m so surprised that I did a good time in (the) qualifying round. I felt good in the final round, just cruising and winning comfortably,” he posted on his Instagram story.

Azizulhasni, however, fell short in his quest for a second gold when he finished second behind James Brister (10.35s) of Port Adelaide Cycling Club in the six-man keirin final.

Daniel Barber of Dubbo Cycling Club was third. - Bernama