Pogba to start for Juve against Cremonese

ROME: Paul Pogba will start his first competitive fixture in over a year on Sunday after he was picked for Juventus’ Serie A clash with Cremonese.

France midfielder Pogba has missed a huge chunk of the season following his return from Manchester United last summer after suffering a serious knee injury pre-season.

He initially elected to not to go under the knife in a bid to make the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite later changing his mind, Pogba didn’t recover in time to play for France who lost their crown as world champions in a thrilling final with Argentina.

He returned to action at the end of February and has made a series of appearances as a substitute as he tries to recover full fitness.

Pogba’s last competitive start was in United’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in April last year, when he went off injured early in the first half and did not play again last season. -AFP