Poh Kong adds glitter to exclusive women’s golf series

PETALING JAYA: Women golfers can look forward to an exclusive golf tournament series scheduled to take place between October and December this year.

The Poh Kong Ladies Golf Series has just been announced at a press conference at Le Méridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

It will be open to all amateur women golfers, with a special family event on the cards to make it all-inclusive.

The title sponsor, Poh Kong, will work together with the MGA Vice-President, Datuk Merina Gan, to further the aims of the Women In Golf Charter that undertakes to support measures to increase the number of women, girls and families playing golf. It calls for positive action to encourage women to pursue careers in all areas of the sport and it recognises the need for change that creates an inclusive environment within golf.

Poh Kong’s business has been all about beautifying and bringing joy to women since its establishment in 1976, so the invitation to further enrich women in every facet of their lives is something they feel is worthy of their support.

Poh Kong senior marketing manager Elizabeth Choon said: “This golf series will hopefully not only raise awareness, but also the much needed funds that can be re-invested into programmes and activities to further the aims of the Charter and show Malaysia as a shining example of what can be achieved by working together towards a good cause.”

“In my capacity as Vice-President of the Malaysian Golf Association and the Chairman of the Women In Golf Charter, along with my dedicated committee members and the MGA, this will mark the first such event on what will be a busy schedule in the coming months and years to finance the activities to further the Charter’s mission,” Gan said.

“Undertaking the responsibility to create activities that will ultimately push forward the agenda of the Women In Golf Charter is no easy task.

“While the principal behind the Women In Golf Charter is simple enough, valuing women’s involvement in every aspect of golf, achieving it faces many obstacles. Funds need to be generated, sponsors found, and then there is the huge technical organisation needed to deliver a worthy event that stands up to scrutiny by the ladies who sign up to take part, the willing and generous sponsors, to achieve the goals of the Charter and to give back to society by giving some funds to others in need.

“Unlike at the home of golf where the WIGC was mooted and began, where golf clubs have eagerly provided support, we here in Malaysia are still trying to get off the ground and we hope the spotlight on today’s launch will go a long way towards generating more support allowing for more women-focused events to be held.”

The 2023 event schedule involves a women’s only event on Oct 17 at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, followed by a Partnership Event on Nov 23 at The Mines Resort & Golf Club and finally, a women’s only event on Dec 15 at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

The Partnership Event will be open to pairs or teams of two comprising Female/Male or all Female teams, where Mothers, daughters, sons, or husbands can team up and play together using their combined handicap.

There will be a unique addition to the Goodie Bag every participant who registers will receive as, apart from golf items, it will include a Gold POH KONG Ingot . Something everyone can appreciate that will continue to appreciate!

Another bonus for participants will be the Hole-In-One Cash Prizes, RM18,888.00 on all the par-3 holes, along with watches by TITONI. Novelties will include both a Longest Drive and Nearest-To-Pin contest and a Bull’s Eye contest, with all funds from this going to nominated charity organisations

The top seven Winners in the A, B & C categories in the women’s only events and Top-10 pairs in the Partnership event in this Stableford format series will receive lucrative prizes and trophies, and a unique Lucky Draw session will comprise a game of Bingo to decide the winners.

Entry fee to each venue will be set at RM380 for members of golf clubs affiliated with the Women In Golf Charter or a POH KONG members. Otherwise, the entry fee will be set at RM480 per venue.