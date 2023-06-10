'Pointless': Tuchel criticises German FA over US tour scheduling

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday hit out at the German FA (DFB) over the national team's upcoming tour of the United States in the middle of the season.

Tuchel said the glut of fixtures and the travel requirements brought many top players “to the end of their resilience”, but said raising player welfare issues with the DFB was “pointless.”

Euro 2024 hosts Germany are set to play two friendlies as part of an American tour in the middle of the domestic season, taking on the USA in Connecticut on October 14 and Mexico in Philadelphia on October 18, before returning on October 19.

A day later, Borussia Dortmund, who have four players in the 26-man squad, take on Werder Bremen, while Bayern, who contribute five players, play Mainz away on October 21.

Tuchel said the timing and location of the tour “made me raise my eyebrows”.

He added: “I don’t fully understand that before a European championship in Germany, we play against Mexico in America.

“I don’t know if someone can explain it to me in a way that I’ll be able to understand it.”

The Bayern coach said his side was not consulted about the tour, despite the German champions consistently providing a large number of players to the national team.

“We are only ever asked about it when everything has been decided... they probably know our opinion, but don’t want to hear it.

“It’s honestly pointless.”

Bayern will play five games in 14 days after they return, Four of the five games are away and include a trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League along with a trip to take on rivals Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel also identified as a problem the planned expansion of the Champions League alongside the plans announced this week for the 2030 World Cup, which will see games played across six countries and three continents.

“Those who run the Champions League will create more games at some point, the Euro will be expanded, the World Cup will be expanded and the games will be played thousands of kilometres apart.

“You won’t find anyone in charge of a club or a coach who thinks that’s good.”

On Friday, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said the upcoming match against Bremen, to be held two days after Germany’s clash with Mexico, would be “a challenge”.

“We will try and make the best of these circumstances so that our boys come back not only healthy, but fit and ready to play.” -AFP