Police arrest 12-year-old boy for racially abusing Palace striker

LONDON: A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after he sent Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha (pix) racist messages on social media before Palace's game with Aston Villa on Sunday.
Zaha, 27, posted “woke up to this today,” and attached screenshots of pictures he was sent on Instagram of the Ku Klux Kan.
The fan, known as “jackdolan_avfc,” sent the images with the message "You better not score, you black c***" followed by "or I'll come to your house dressed as a ghost," referring to the Ku Klux Klan.
West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that they had taken action against the boy.
"We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy," read the statement on Twitter.
Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha)
July 12, 2020
"The 12-year-old from Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated."
Both clubs have offered Zaha support.
Crystal Palace tweeted: “This is an absolute disgrace and should not be happening. We stand with you, Wilf, and anyone else who has to suffer such horrific abuse.”
"We are working with the police in investigating this extremely serious matter and when the culprit is identified AVFC will issue a lifetime ban," Aston Villa replied to Palace on Twitter.
"It's very sad that on the day of a game a player should wake up to this cowardly and despicable abuse,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson told Sky Sports before his team were beaten 2-0 by Villa.
“The club and the Premier League are doing everything they can to identify this despicable individual. There is literally no excuse. It is totally inexcusable."
Earlier this month, the Premier League introduced an online reporting system for players, coaches and their family members to report such incidents of racism.
“We will continue to support players, managers, coaches and their family members who receive serious discriminatory online abuse," said the Premier League.
“Through our dedicated reporting system we can take immediate action on cases like this.”
Players and clubs in the Premier League have recently been taking part in protests against racism following the death of George Floyd in US police custody late May. – dpa