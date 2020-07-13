Police arrest 12-year-old boy for racially abusing Palace striker

LONDON: A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after he sent Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha (pix) racist messages on social media before Palace's game with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Zaha, 27, posted “woke up to this today,” and attached screenshots of pictures he was sent on Instagram of the Ku Klux Kan.

The fan, known as “jackdolan_avfc,” sent the images with the message "You better not score, you black c***" followed by "or I'll come to your house dressed as a ghost," referring to the Ku Klux Klan.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that they had taken action against the boy.

"We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy," read the statement on Twitter.