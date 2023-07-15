Police report lodged against dodgeball coach over sexual harassment

GEORGE TOWN: A police report has been lodged against a dodgeball coach for alleged sexual harassment, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

She said apart from this, the Education Ministry was also conducting its own investigation in the case.

“A police report has been made over the incident, and the Education Ministry is conducting its own probe. Next week, I will meet the parties involved (for discussions),“ she told reporters after launching the Penang-level National Youth Day celebration and Rakan Muda Mini Tour at the Esplanade here today.

Hannah said this when commenting on recent media reports that the local sports arena has been rocked by another sexual harassment case, this time involving a dodgeball coach.

Malaysian Association of Dodgeball president Datuk V. Radhakrishnan was reported as saying that the victim was a primary school pupil and that the association had received a complaint from the school’s Parent-Teacher Association Co-Curriculum Bureau.

Meanwhile, Hannah said that through the Rakan Demokrasi component of the Rakan Muda initiative, the ministry had undertaken several projects to improve understanding and knowledge of democracy among youths, especially with the approach of six state elections.

She said Rakan Demokrasi would not only inform them of their right to vote but also educate them on the election process.

“The right to cast their ballot has been given but it can be difficult without education as we are concerned that they may not know what to do regarding the polling process and the like.

“We have done a lot on this, especially via online content, to improve the understanding and awareness of youths on the system of democracy,” she said.

Earlier, in her speech, Hannah announced an allocation of RM500,000 for the community sports fund, which will be extended to youth groups in the state through the Penang Youth and Sports Department this year. -Bernama