‘Politicians to set football restart date’

“Should politics decide on a May 9 restart then we will be ready on May 9.”

“It is not in our hands whether we play at all. And if so, when. It is only in our hand to create the framework. We have several options,” Seifert said.

However, some politicians have signalled that a restart behind closed doors could be possible in May, and the DFL and German Football Federation (DFB) have outlined procedures they plan for a restart in a detailed manual that was presented to the clubs on Thursday.

German football has been suspended since mid-March and with no government decision yet beyond May 3 it was always clear that the latest April 30 date would be pushed back.

Seifert said it would be “presumptuous” if football set a restart date as “it remains crucial for us what those politically responsible decide.”

The issue is expected to be on the agenda when Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses lockdown measures beyond May 3 with the leaders of all German federal states on April 30. But it is not known whether a decision will also be made that day.

Seifert said after a video DFL assembly the Bundesliga and second tier would be “ready” for “day X.”

The DFL and DFB manual set up by a task force headed by DFB medical chief Tim Meyer outlines everything from the number of people allowed into stadiums to the amount of testing for the nine remaining rounds to be played.

Some 20,000 tests are planned but this issue has become a major area of debate. While the DFL and DFB want frequent testing to make sure no one contracts the Sars-coV-2 virus, others argue whether such extensive tests are really needed or would clog up the testing capacity of laboratories.

Seifert said that a cooperation deal has been reached with five laboratory groups and that all of them “have assured us in writing that the current capacities are sufficient and that Covid-19 will not limit the test capacities.”

The official also said that clubs now have a little more financial security because advance payments of the last TV rights instalments have been agreed upon with almost all media partners. But Seifert also said that money would have to be returned if the season has to be abandoned.

Kicker sports magazine said recently that up to 13 of the 36 DFL clubs could have to file for bankruptcy by June if the money hadn’t arrived by then.

Therefore Seifert also defended the DFL plans to restart competition just like any other business, and that a certain frame work is needed. There had been criticism from various sides, including fan groupings, on the restart plans while others aren’t allowed to work in the country because of lockdown restrictions.

But Seifert also said the Bundesliga would have to accept a ruling denying a restart in the near future, despite possible disastrous consequences.

“Then the Bundesliga would at some stage be collateral damage of this corona crisis,” Seifert said.

Seifert urged fans not to congregate outside stadiums if matches were staged again and also warned that matches behind closed doors could be the only way to play on for many more months.

“We don’t know whether ghost games will be played in February or March. We have asked the clubs to plan the first part of the next season with out spectator income.”

Also on Thursday, the VDV footballers’ union has expressed concern about the situation below the Bundesliga and second division.

“Furloughs, expiring contracts, fear for the future - the situation is especially difficult for players in the third division and the regional leagues,” VDV chief executive Ulf Baranowsky told Die Welt newspaper.

Third-tier clubs – who are more dependant on ticket sales income – remain undeciuded whether to abandon or complete the season but Seifert said that the DFL will donate €7.5 million (RM35m) to them and the women’s Bundesliga.

The money is to come from a solidarity fund started with a €20m (RM93.7m) donation from the four Champions League clubs Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Lepzig.

DFB president Fritz Keller named the DFL donation “a strong act of solidarity” and necessary because “we can only get through the current crisis together.” – dpa