Porto beat Braga to retain Portuguese Cup

BARCELONA: Porto retained the Portuguese Cup with a 2-0 win over Braga on Sunday, despite playing the final half hour with 10 men.

Sergio Conceicao’s side took the lead through Andre Horta’s own goal after 53 minutes and Otavio struck with nine minutes remaining to seal victory at the Estadio National in Oeiras.

With Porto, let by 40-year-old centre-back Pepe, one goal ahead, Wendell was shown a straight red card for a rash, high lunge on Victor Gomez.

Braga were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Sikou Niakate crashed into Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Otavio slid home the second to help clinch victory for his side, who have won the trophy 19 times, behind only record winners Benfica on 26 triumphs.

Porto have won the cup three out of the last four seasons, with Braga winning the other time in 2021.

Conceicao’s side finished the season strongly but could not catch league leaders Benfica, who beat them by two points in the top flight. -AFP