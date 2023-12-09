Portuguese football whistleblower handed suspended sentence

LISBON: The man behind the Football Leaks disclosure platform, Rui Pinto (pix), was given a four-year suspended sentence on Monday, according to local reports.

A court in Lisbon found the 34-year-old hacker guilty on several charges, including attempted extortion, as reported by Portuguese media. The court also ruled that Pinto must pay a total of €22,000 (US$23,600) to various individuals and institutions he had harmed, reported German news agency (dpa).

At the beginning of the trial in 2020, Pinto had been charged with a total of 90 offences. Pinto had denied all accusations at the time.

The Football Leaks platform had caused a stir in the world football with its revelations since 2015. There were reports about tax offences by top stars and top clubs in the industry.

Original documents were also posted online. The data included confidential documents from the international industry and offshore banking. Much of the published information drew legal concerns. -Bernama