MIAMI: J.T. Poston fired an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under par 62 on Sunday to seize his first US PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship as overnight leader An Byeong-hun faded to third.

Poston, a North Carolina native who delighted a big group of friends and family at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, made a big move with a five-under front nine that included his eagle at the par-five fifth.

Three more birdies coming in were enough to give him the victory on 22-under par 258.

Poston became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on the US tour without a bogey or worse on his card.

Webb Simpson, another North Carolinian whose first PGA Tour title came at the Wyndham in 2011, shook off a slow start to card a five-under par 65, rolling in a birdie at 18 for a 21-under par total of 259.

South Korea’s An had held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds, but his bid for a first US PGA Tour title ran into trouble with his first bogey of the week, at the par-five 15th.

He arrived at 18 needing a birdie to force a playoff and was in the trees off the tee.

He rammed a birdie attempt 10 feet past the hole and closed with a bogey for a 67 that dropped him a stroke behind Simpson on 260.

Poston, who started the day three shots off An’s lead, trimmed the deficit with three birdies and his 13-foot eagle at the fifth.

He added birdies at the 10th and 13th — where he landed his second shot less than three feet from the pin — to reach 21-under and took a one-shot lead with a birdie from a greenside bunker at 15.

An fell a further stroke back with his first bogey of the tournament at 15, where he drove into deep rough and took a penalty drop and unlike on Saturday was unable to salvage par.

An birdied the 16th, but couldn’t come up with another birdie to force a playoff.

In the final tournament of the US tour’s regular season, Patton Kizzire and Andrew Landry finished well enough to make the three-event playoffs.

With the top 125 in the FedEx Cup rankings qualifying for the series, Patton Kizzire played his way in from number 129 and Andrew Landry from 134th — both earning a chance to tee it up at the Northern Trust at Liberty National next week. — AFP