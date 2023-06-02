Potential legal trouble with ex-coach Indra affecting Zii Jia’s focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia just wants to focus on achieving his best performance level even though his former coach Indra Wijaya may take legal action against him for alleged breach of contract.

The world number four ranked player was also perplexed about the whole matter, saying that the two parted ways amicably in November last year.

Zii Jia said the matter, which he confessed has affected his focus on the game, has been handed over to his lawyer for follow-up action.

“All I can say is that I may have done things that are both wrong and right. I can’t change what has happened but what I do know is that we parted amicably.

“I don’t want to comment too much as I could get my comments wrong by talking too much, resulting in too much much media attention. I don’t want that,” he said when met on the first day of centralised training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

The centralised training camp is in preparation for the national squad participation in the 2023 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Feb 14 to 19.

Zii Jia, who is the 2022 Asian champion admitted to being affected by his current situation at a time he was focusing on helping the national squad’s challenge at BAMTC.

“I’m only human with feelings and I’m trying my best to resolve this matter but it’s still dragging on so, of course, I’m a little upset. But I know this is a test from God for me,“ said the 24-year-old player.

Meanwhile, Zii Jia’s manager and sister, Zii Yii, confirmed that their lawyer had received a letter from Indra’s lawyer.

“I am not sure what the contents of the letter are. We don’t want this issue to prolong and get worse, let the lawyers handle it,“ she said.

A local English daily had reported that former Indonesian badminton star Indra, who began his stint as Zii Jia’s coach in February last year, might take legal action against his former charge for alleged breach of contract.

On his performance, Zii Jia said he is in the process of regaining his confidence after unconvincing performances earlier this year.

“(In Dubai) it’s up to the coach to let me play or not, if called I’m ready to fight,“ he said.

Malaysia, as the fourth seed, is in Group B along with India, Kazakhstan and the host team. - Bernama