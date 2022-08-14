Premier League: Kelantan FC not in safe zone yet to be champs

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan FC are not yet in the safe zone to win the Premier League this season despite being at the top of the league with 35 points after playing 15 matches.

Head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya said anything could happen if they lost in the remaining three matches.

“Despite having a five-point lead over second-placed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT II), JDT II have four matches to go, if we lose they can beat us,“ he told reporters after Kelantan FC’s match against PDRM FC at the Sultan Muhammad Stadium. IV, here, yesterday.

Kelantan FC edged PDRM FC 2-1 with their goals contributed by Nurshamil Abd Ghani in the 68th minute and Mohammad Ikhwan Yazek in the 77th minute, while the consolation goal for the visitors was scored by Derrkeswaran Ganasan in the 30th minute.

Commenting further, Rezal said he did not want his players to be complacent because after this they will face three more challenging matches against Terengganu FC II, Selangor FC 2 and Kelantan United FC.

“The players need to stay focused on collecting nine important points so as not to rely on other teams at the end of the league to be crowned champions,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PDRM FC head coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail said his team’s defeat was due to the lack of maturity of the players when faced with a difficult situation and under pressure from the opponents.

“The situation was not precarious, the decisions made by the players on the pitch sometimes made it difficult for themselves so much so they conceded two easy goals,“ he said. - Bernama