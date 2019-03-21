Premier training for Kedah quartet in Cardiff (Updated)

FOUR of Malaysia’s brightest young talents are gaining invaluable experience of training with Premier League Cardiff City’s U23 side this month.

Aminuddin Abu Bakar (20), Muhammad Suhaimie Saad (21), of Kedah FA’s Under 21 squad and Muhammad Asri Mohamad (20) and Mohd Fadzrul Danel Nizam (21), of Kedah FA’s Malaysian Super League squad, arrived in the Welsh capital last week with deputy president of the Kedah Football Association, Anas Hafiz Mustaffa.

The players are due to spend a month training with the Bluebirds’ Academy, incorporating matches, first-team fixtures and off-field experiences.

This is the second time a Kedah FA delegation has visited Cardiff City FC, having initially done so in 2015. That time, coach Victor Andrag and four players - Loqman Hakim, Muhammad Akhyar, Osman Yusof and Shazuan Hazani - spent five weeks with the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City FC executive director and CEO, Ken Choo, said this week: “Having initiated our partnership with Kedah FA four years ago, we’re thrilled to have four of their President’s Cup players with us again in 2019.

“Tan Sri Vincent Tan is committed to supporting the growth of football in Malaysia, Asia and around the globe. As part of his vision and our commitment to promoting diversity and equality in sport, we will continue to share our resources and skills to the wider world.

“Two of the young Kedah players who trained with us in 2015 went on to star in the President’s Cup later that year. I’m hopeful that the experiences that our class of 2019 will gain during their time in Cardiff will allow them to flourish in a similar fashion and contribute to the development of the Malaysian game.”

Bluebirds U23 coach, Jarred Harvey, added: “This is a terrific opportunity for the young Malaysian players to expand their knowledge of the British game and learn more about the UK culture as a whole. It’ll be a learning curve which will help their approach to football back home.

“The coaches and I have been impressed by the way the players have adapted to an unfamiliar environment, coping well with the speed and physicality of the British game.

“We’re delighted to be able to provide these opportunities to foreign players and to have this partnership with Kedah FA is very special for all concerned.” – Cardiff City FC