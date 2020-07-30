PREVIEW: Immobile chases scoring record in Serie A’s closing round

ROME: Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is looking to set a new Serie A scoring record Saturday in his native Naples, where Gonzalo Higuain netted a hattrick to seal his record 36th goal of the season with Napoli four years ago.

The season’s closing round pits Lazio against the Neapolitans with Immobile on 35 goals after scoring in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat of Brescia, virtually securing the Golden Boot as Europe’s top scorer.

The Italy international has scored one more goal than Robert Lewandowski, who has already closed the season with German champions Bayern Munich.

His only contender is Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, who stayed on 31 as the Bianconeri, with their ninth straight title already secured, lost 2-0 at humble Cagliari in midweek.

And Higuain, who moved to Juventus after his 2016 record, lags on seven in his third, indifferent season in Turin.

Now Immobile has the chance of the Serie A season scoring record.

“I hate it when I have to score at all costs. I can’t stand it,” Immobile told Sky TV on Wednesday. “Today I had to do it to leave Lewandowski behind and extend the lead on Ronaldo. I want to thank Il Tucu [Joaquin Correa] for the assist and the whole team who did all they could to make me score.”

Fourth-placed Lazio have already wrapped up a Champions League place but could move second with a win in Naples. They sit level on points with third-placed Atalanta, who on Saturday meet Inter Milan, sitting second a further point ahead.

The Romans have already improved their season points record, now on 78, and that of season wins, 24.

“The points record in the history of Lazio makes us truly proud. The team have constantly improved in recent years,” coach Simone Inzaghi said.

“We are happy for Immobile. He could have scored more than one goal (against Brescia). Now the focus is on Napoli. On Saturday we’ll do all we can to try to get second place.”

Inzaghi, who took over late in the 2015-16 season, earlier played 10 seasons as striker with Lazio, helping them win the 2000 title when they racked up 72 points from an 18 not 20-team league.

The Naples game will be his 203rd at Lazio's helm, beating the club record of his former coach Dino Zoff.

Seventh-placed Napoli, who are in the next Europa League as Italian Cup winners, have centrebacks Nikola Maksimovic and Kostas Manolas injured, which could be good news for Immobile.

Relegated Brescia open the round against Sampdoria, with Juve v Roma and AC Milan v Cagliari also on the late Saturday programme with the Napoli and Atalanta games.

Roma have clinched fifth place to get direct access to the Europa League with Napoli, while sixth-placed Milan have to go through the event’s playoffs.

Sunday action will decide the third side to join relegated SPAL and Brescia, as Genoa sit a single point above third-last Lecce.

Lecce rallied to beat Udinese 2-1 on Wednesday and now host Parma, while Genoa, who tackle Verona at home, got themselves in trouble with a 5-0 crash against Sassuolo.

SPAL vs Fiorentina, Bologna vs Torino and Sassuolo vs Udinese wrap up the final matchday 38, with the season having to finish in August behind closed doors after a long coronavirus suspension. – dpa