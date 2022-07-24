Professor schools the field at eighth leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Having local knowledge proved to be a winning factor for associate professor Dr Adzrool Idzwan Ismail of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) when he captured the C Medal of the eighth leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 yesterday.

Being a member of the UUM academic staff, he had the advantage of making the Kelab Golf Sultan Sallehuddin UUM in Sintok his home course.

The 13-handicapper shot 42 in the first nine and 39 in the second for a nett score of -4, winning thunderous applause as he stepped up to collect his trophy.

A rose among the thorns, Nurul Fazlyana Mohd Azihan finished with a nett score of one to take second place.

Meanwhile, Medal A saw a tougher fight with Mohd Shahrul Musa (Hcp 4) winning with a stroke ahead of Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Azihan (Hcp 3). Mohd Shahrul shot 35 and 39 for a nett score of -2.

For Medal B, Hazeem Yusoff (Hcp 7) emerged winner with 42-38 on a scorecard to edge Edric Yeap En Li (Hcp 8) into second place with a nett score of three.

Mohd Zairy Anuar Usman (Hcp 18) and Syahril Hirman Azmee triumphed in the D and E categories respectively.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.