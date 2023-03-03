PSG and Morocco’s Hakimi charged with rape

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his house while his wife and children were away on holiday.

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

In Qatar, he was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first nation from the Arab world to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial. - AFP