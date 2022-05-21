PSG confirm Di Maria to leave at end of season

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Friday that Argentine winger Angel Di Maria will leave the club after seven years with the French champions.

The 34-year-old, who joined from Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, will play his match for PSG in Saturday's season finale against Metz.

“He will be remembered by supporters as a player with an irreproachable state of mind, who has shown an unfailing commitment to defend our colours,“ said club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

In 294 matches, Di Maria scored 91 goals. He is expected to move to Juventus in Italy next season. - AFP