PSG keeper Rico leaves hospital after coma

MADRID: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from hospital on Friday, almost three months after an equine accident put him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been at Seville's Virgen del Rocio hospital since May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

“Really, the brain is intelligent and erases these types of events -- and the truth is that... it has been a dream, I woke up here in the hospital and, thank God, today I feel very excited, very happy,“ Rico said.

“I hope to be available soon and recover day by day to return to football.”

PSG coach Luis Enrique gave Rico his best wishes.

“I would like to send a message to Sergio Rico, who is leaving the hospital today and from here, from the club, we hope he continues his recovery, takes steps forward -- all the club’s support is for him and his family,“ Rico’s compatriot said.

After several days in a coma, the goalkeeper was discharged from the hospital's intensive care unit on July 5.

Five days later, the player posted a message on social networks to reassure people of his state of health.

“I want to thank each and every person who has shown me and sent me their affection in these difficult days,“ wrote Rico on Instagram.

“I am still working on my recovery which each day is getting better.

“I feel very fortunate, once more, thank you to everyone and I hope to be able to see you soon.”

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there. -AFP