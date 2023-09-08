  1. Sport

PSM chief umpire alleged to have infringed ASTAF’s constitution, code of ethics

KUALA LUMPUR: Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) Chief Umpire Fadzil Hashim is alleged to have committed five infringements of the constitution and code of ethics of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF).
