PSM, MASTAF still seeking common ground

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) and Malaysian Sepaktakraw Federation (MASTAF) are still searching for a ‘common ground’ to ensure a merger can be implemented immediately.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said the merging of the two entities was the best way to resolve the crisis for the continued development of the sport.

“The issue of merging PSM and MASTAF has been discussed for a long time, about six to seven months, but so far no decision or common ground has been reached.

“We are still striving to resolve this issue and my situation is that, as PSM president, there are 16 affiliates under (the association), so (I) have to respect their views too,” he said when met by reporters at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, World Trade Centre here today.

He said this after attending the launching of the book “Pelan Pembangunan Sepak Takraw Malaysia (PPSM)” (Malaysian Sepak Takraw Development Plan) by Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The book is a guideline for sepak takraw enthusiasts right from the grassroots level to the highest stage to ensure the sport continues to progress.

At the same time, Mohd Sumali said PSM had received a seven-day notice from the Sports Commissioner (PJS) after MASTAF disagreed with the rules stipulated by them and that PSM would have to reply in writing by next week at the latest.

“What is mentioned in the notice from PJS is that MASTAF did not agree to the rules stipulated by PSM for the merger, so now we have to reply as to what is our next step. If you ask me, we may need to sit together with MASTAF without a middleman (PJS) to resolve it.

“I am willing to relinquish my post, but we need to hold our annual general meeting (AGM) again to determine who is best qualified for the crisis to be resolved immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican, who contributed an incentive of RM200,000 for the book, hoped that sepak takraw in the country would continue to progress and be competitive on the international stage.

Reezal Merican, who previously held the post of Youth and Sports Minister, also hopes to host a local authorities (PBT) sports meet next year, which is expected to be held biennially, and that the matter would be discussed with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to determine the sports to be contested.

MASTAF are now the legitimate national sepak takraw governing body after being accepted as a new affiliate of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) in March, before being accepted as an ISTAF affiliate in April following ASTAF stripping the membership of the previous entity, the PSM, in May 2021. - Bernama