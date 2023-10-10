PSM: New look national stadium to be unveiled on Thursday

PETALING JAYA: Football fans in the country will be treated to a new look Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) when unveiled on Thursday after undergoing upgrading works carried out by the Malaysian Stadium Board (PSM).

PSM chairman Datuk Hans Isaac (pix) said the venue which will showcase a new pitch with Zeon Zoysia type grass and upgraded facilities, will be opened by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club, together with Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.

“PSM and the party that we have appointed for the final phase of preparations means every minute counts right now. We are not going to reveal too much because the launch is on Thursday.

“We have done a new drainage system, a bit of upgrade in housekeeping, toilets, prayer rooms and many other facilities will be revealed during the launch,” he told reporters at the launch of the film Harimau Malaya: The Untold Story, here today.

Hans Isaac said during the match between Harimau Malaya and India in the opening Pestabola Merdeka 2023, on Friday, coach Kim Pan Gon’s squad will enjoy a new experience at SNBJ.

Work to replace the cow grass at the SNBJ with Zeon Zoysia had started in April and the cost for the entire ‘returfing’ project with an estimated cost of RM1.4 million was sponsored by TMJ.

The Pestabola Merdeka 2023 to be held from Oct 13 to 17, will see only three teams participating, namely Malaysia, India and Tajikistan since Palestine has decided to withdraw.

According to Football Association of Malaysia deputy president Datuk Sivasundaram, Malaysia and India will play on Friday while Tajikistan will receive a bye and await the winner in the final on Oct 17.

Meanwhile, the director of the film Harimau Malaya: The Untold Story, Datuk Afdlin Shauki has brought about a new perspective to the struggles of the National football team (Harimau Malaya) to qualify for the 2022 Asia Cup after 42 years.

The film is produced by 4wards Pictures Sdn Bhd. -Bernama