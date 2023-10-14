PSM urged not to use National Stadium pitch until Merdeka Tournament final on Oct 17

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) has been advised not to hold any tests on the National Stadium pitch in Bukit Jalil until the national football team's 2023 Merdeka Tournament final against Tajikistan on Tuesday (Oct 17).

PSM chief executive officer Mohd Faidz Sanusi said this was the recommendation given by the contractor who is carrying out the pitch upgrading work after the new turf appeared to be uprooted in several parts during Malaysia's 4-2 win over India last night.

He said the PSM is holding talks with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) about the matter, adding that, for now, there are no plans to change the venue for the final.

Mohd Faidz said to ensure that the new Zeon Zoysia grass is fully matured, no event will be held until the 2026 World Cup 2026/2027 Asian Cup qualifying round match against Kyrgyzstan on Nov 16, followed by the Coldplay concert on Nov 22.

“We are aware of what happened yesterday, our team inspected the field to see what is needed after the match. Repair work is underway, we have until Tuesday (Oct 17) to ensure the pitch is playable.

“We have enough grass in the nursery, which is 9,000 square metres, (that is) more than the 8,000 square metres required. So, we will do our best for the Harimau Malaya squad,“ he told reporters at the national-level National Sports Day Celebration here today.

Mohd Faidz said FAM and the match commissioner had also assessed the quality of the pitch before yesterday's match.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh described the incident as a technical problem that requires expert advice before her office can make any decision.

“PSM only provides the stadium, whether it is used or not depends on the Harimau Malaya squad and FAM,“ she said.

The National Stadium has been closed since March for the planting of new grass, courtesy of Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. The stadium also went through pitch-upgrading works involving the pitch, structure and nursery for the Zeon Zoysia grass with a cost of almost RM4.8 million.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail explained via social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that the grass needs to be given time for its roots to grow strong before it can be used, just like the pitch at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru. -Bernama