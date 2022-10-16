Public holiday for Johor to celebrate JDT’s Super League win, Sukma victory

JOHOR BAHRU:The Johor state government has declared tomorrow as a public holiday for the state to commemorate Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) ninth consecutive Super League win, and the ten cups the team won this year.

Johor state secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani said the public holiday was also to celebrate the state’s victory at the recent 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

He said in a statement tonight that Johor’s Sukma triumph was its first in the history of the biennial games since it began in 1986.

Johor topped the medal tally with 77 gold medals, exceeding its target of 55 gold.

Azmi said the state government also wanted to honour the contribution of Johor state teams that achieved excellence and emerged victorious in several other sporting events throughout 2022, adding that the holiday was to thank all those involved and Johor citizens for their undivided support for the teams that represented Johor.

The declaration of the state public holiday is in line with Section 9(1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369). - Bernama