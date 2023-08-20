  1. Sport

Putellas dropped from Spain starting line-up for World Cup final

Alexia Putellas controls the ball during a training session at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 19, 2023 on the eve of the Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England. AFPPIXAlexia Putellas controls the ball during a training session at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 19, 2023 on the eve of the Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England. AFPPIX

SYDNEY: Reigning two-times Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain's starting line-up for Sunday's Women's World Cup final against England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Putellas's tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

Spain (4-3-2-1): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; Paralluelo

Coach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)

Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

- AFP