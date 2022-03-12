Putrajaya creates history by winning Agong’s Cup for first time

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya made history by winning the Agong’s Cup Rugby Competition for the first time after beating defending champions Terengganu 18-15 in the final of the 38th edition at the Subang Air Base stadium here today.

Putrajaya, who clearly dominated the match as the season’s favourite, had as early as the first minute led Terengganu 6-0 through penalty kicks from Simione Tuivanuavou Bulai in the 14th and 25th minutes to close the first half with a 13-5 lead.

The second half saw the resurgent east coast team breaching the Putrajaya fortress in the early minutes to narrow the gap to 13-12 through a try by Noor Alif Ikhmal Noor Hisham, followed by a conversion by Muhammad Faris Pead in the 48th minute.

Muhammad Faris took a penalty kick six minutes later and hit the target to put Terengganu -- champions of the pre-Covid edition in 2019 -- in front for the first time at 15-13.

Stunned by that precarious position, Putrajaya’s efforts in pressuring Terengganu paid off when Badrul Muktee’s try in the 71st minute put them back ahead at 18-15 and at the final whistle confirmed that the rugby crown belonged to the squad managed by former All-Black, Brad Mika.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya’s main pillar who plays in the flank, K. Dinesvaran was happy to be back on the trophy trail in the Agong’s Cup after last savouring success in 2008 when he was with Kedah.

Dinesvaran, who was handpicked by Putrajaya for this tournament after playing in Japan’s Top League with Hino Red Dolphins, did not expect to strike rhythm with his teammates in such a short time to help them lift the Agong’s Cup.

Meanwhile, Mika dedicated his team’s victory to the Putrajaya Rugby management, especially its president Shahir Sidek, for the tremendous support throughout this competition.

Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin who graced the final also presented the trophy and prizes to Putrajaya and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, before the final, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) emerged as the third-best team in the tournament after narrowly edging the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) 35-34 in the third-fourth play off. - Bernama