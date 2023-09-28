Quality of service is key to overcome Thailand in final tomorrow

HANGZHOU: Defending champion Thailand are certainly the favourite on paper but Malaysia can pull off a surprise or two when both teams battle for the team gold in the final of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium tomorrow.

Malaysian sepaktakraw team manager Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said Malaysia’s hopes will hinge on the quality of service or rather consistency in service to overcome Thailand, because points can be won through a well executed service.

He added that even if points are not won directly from the service (ace), a good service can open the path for the team to win points against Thailand who have very good ‘tekong’ and a good defence.

“If our ‘tekong’ performs consistently, it will offset their rythm and we will have a chance to take advantage of their return. We in the management and coaching have worked out a few strategies when facing Thailand,” he told Bernama, here.

Meanwhile, coach Ahmad Jais Baharun was not willing to add unnecessary pressure on the players but hoped his players will take advantage of the opportunity presented during the meeting of two favourites in the Asiad.

Ahmad Jais said what was important is for the players to stay focused and concentrate on their own game rather than being worried about the might of their opponent.

“Every team want to emerge as the champion and we are no exception. Thailand will also want to defend the gold but what is important is how we approach the final and how we play in the final.

“I hope the players can maintain their focus and produce their best performance because tomorrow’s game is a different ball game compared with the group stage or semifinals,” he said.

In the 2018 Asian Games hosted by Indonesia in Jakarta-Palembang, Thailand clinched the gold medal after beating Malaysia in the final.

Therefore, tomorrow the players will have an opportunity to overcome the disappointment in Indonesia as well as a chance to change the colour of the medal from silver to gold.-Bernama