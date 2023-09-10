$!Race under the stars

KUALA LUMPUR: Runners, lace up and get ready to light up the night! PUMA, in collaboration with JomRun, is thrilled to announce its upcoming ‘PUMA Nitro Night Run’, scheduled to take place on Nov 4 (Saturday) at Dataran Putrajaya.

This adrenaline-charged event promises to be a nocturnal celebration of energy, entertainment, and endurance.

Participants can choose between two race distances – a swift 5KM run or the more challenging 10KM stretch. Both races come with a tiered pricing system, ensuring that early birds get the best deals!

That aside, regardless of the distance, every runner at the PUMA Nitro Night Run will bring home exclusive memorabilia by PUMA and an experience to look back on!

The PUMA Nitro Night Run is not just about burning calories.

Upon crossing the finish line, participants will be treated to vibrant and upbeat stage performances, ensuring an unforgettable end to their night!

“At PUMA, we’re not just about sportswear – we’re about encouraging vibrant, active lifestyles. Our collaboration with JomRun to bring the ‘PUMA Nitro Night Run’ back again this year echoes our commitment to helping Malaysians embrace health and fun simultaneously.

It’s not just a race, it’s an experience – a fusion of athletic spirit and leisurely celebration,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia.