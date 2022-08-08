Rachel-Aifa clinch squash bronze, Eain Yow-Ivan finish empty-handed

BIRMINGHAM: Malaysia ended their squash campaign on the final day of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a bronze medal, courtesy of Rachel Arnold-Aifa Azman in women’s doubles here today.

Rachel-Aifa defeated teammates Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi-Chan Yiwen 11-3, 11-9 in the third-placing match at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre.

New Zealand’s Joelle King-Amanda Landers-Murphy clinched gold after edging England’s Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters 11-8, 11-8.

Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow-Ivan Yuen failed to get on the podium after going down 10-11, 6-11 to Scotland’s Greg Lobban-Rory Stewart in the men’s doubles bronze medal match.

England made it a 1-2 finish when James Willstrop-Declan James outlasted Adrian Waller-Daryl Selby 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 in the men’s doubles final. - Bernama