Rachel brings much-needed cheer with gold medal in uneven bars

HANOI: National artistic gymnast Rachel Yeoh Li Wen put on a mesmerising performance to win the gold medal in the women’s uneven bars at the 31st SEA Games here today.

The 23-year-old’s outstanding achievement at Quan Ngua Gymnasium Centre came after she won Malaysia’s first gymnastics medal with a bronze (with 48.550 points) in the individual all-around yesterday.

In today’s competition, Rachel performed a consistent routine to impress the jury when she scored 13.000 points to beat Vietnam’s Pham Nhu Phuong (12.457 points) while the bronze medal went to Singaporean Nadine Joy Nathan (12.433 points).

Meanwhile, national men’s gymnasts Tan Fu Jie and Muhammad Sharul Aimy each won silver and bronze medals in the saddle truss event after scoring 14.200 and 12.500 points respectively.

Vietnamese Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien dominated the event with 14.400 points.

Met by reporters, Rachel described her success as a fitting reward for all her sacrifices and hard work in training.

“Many challenges faced... the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted training and then there were the injuries I suffered.

“So, yes, I am very happy and satisfied with this achievement as it proves I can compete for the gold,” Rachel, who managed the bronze in the 2019 edition in Manila.

Her victory also meant that Malaysia managed to defend the gold medal won by Farah Ann Abdul Hadi in 2019.

Meanwhile, four other national gymnasts who saw action today failed to finish among the top three of their respective events.

Luqman Al-Hafiz Zulfa, who was competing in the men’s floor exercise and rings events, could only manage seventh placing in both the disciplines.

Ng Chun Chen who competed in the men’s rings event ended up sixth, while Geanie Ng Ee Ling managed only eighth placing in the women’s vault event. - Bernama