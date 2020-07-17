Racing Point’s Perez looks elsewhere as Vettel looms

BERLIN: Sergio Perez (pix) is reportedly looking at options outside his current Racing Point Formula One team, potentially opening up a spot for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, a report said Thursday.

The 30-year-old Perez is aware of Racing Point’s talks with Vettel, said ESPN Mexico citing unnamed sources close to the driver. American team Haas could be a possibility for him.

Perez has performed well for the team which will rebrand as Aston Martin from next season and has a contract to 2022.

But with Lance Stroll, the son of the team owner in the other race seat, Perez would seem the more likely candidate to make way. His contract reportedly has a break clause which can be activated until the end of the month.

That would supposedly cost the team millions of dollars but it could be deemed worth it to bring in the headline name Vettel, who is looking for a new drive as his expiring Ferrari contract has not been renewed.

“As far as I know, I have a contract,” Perez told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. “We will see what happens in the coming weeks.”

The 33-year-old Vettel has expressed a desire to stay in F1 but only if a suitable team can be found. The future Aston Martin, already a strong midfield performer in 2020, and with an engine link to Mercedes in his native Germany, would fit the bill.

Perez admitted Vettel “has achieved a lot in the sport. Of course he is a good name for the team.”

Stroll, meanwhile, insisted he was going nowhere. "I am determined to stay here," he said. – dpa