PETALING JAYA: In a show of solidarity amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, Radio stations across Europe today played You’ll Never Walk Alone simultaneously.

The song by Gerry and The Pacemakers was played at 7.45am GMT this morning on BBC Radio 1’s weekend breakfast show with Matt Edmondson and Mollie King, Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 show, and Lauren Laverne’s BBC 6 Music show.

The song also ran out at the same time on hundreds of radio stations in countries across Europe – including Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, Romania and Spain.

The unison airing of the Liverpool Football Club anthem was the brainchild of Dutch radio 3FM presenter Sander Hoogendoorn, who came up with the idea.

Sander was reported to have urged his colleagues across Europe to come together and play the song in unison.

“ We all have to do what we can to beat this crisis. Things like this just go beyond the boundaries of radio channels.

“ [The song] could speak to those doing an incredible job working in healthcare right now, those who are ill or those who can’t leave their house for a while.”

The ‘airing’ was also said to have put football fans rivalries aside.