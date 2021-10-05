Raducanu adds Austria to her busy end-of-season calendar

NEW YORK: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has entered next month’s WTA event in Austria, tournament organisers said on Monday as the teenaged sensation gears up for a busy end-of-the-season schedule.

The WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells this week will be the first event for the 18-year-old Briton, who stunned the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a major last month with her triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Following Indian Wells, Raducanu is also scheduled to play the WTA 500 event in Moscow and the WTA 250 event at the end of the month in Cluj-Napoca in Romania.

She would, however, have to pull out from the Nov 6-12 Upper Austria Ladies Linz if she makes the cut for the season-ending WTA Finals from Nov 10-17.

The Finals is contested by the world’s top eight singles players and eight doubles teams and Raducanu sits 15th in the leaderboard with plenty of points still on offer before the tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Raducanu won the US Open without dropping a set and climbed more than 125 places to 22nd in the women’s rankings.

British media reported she has been working with coach Jeremy Bates at Indian Wells after splitting with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson following US Open triumph. – Reuters