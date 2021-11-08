Raducanu stays focused

LINZ: Britain’s Emma Raducanu said she will not let her off-court commitments get in the way of training as she looks to return to the kind of form that earned her a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win the US Open in September and has since taken on celebrity status, featuring on magazine covers and billboards for various brands.

However the 18-year-old, who was knocked out in the second round at Indian Wells and in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open last month, said tennis is her No. 1 priority.

“I made it very, very clear to every single person in my team that I was not going to cancel one training session or practice session for any off-court commitments,” said Raducanu, who is top seed for the first time in her career at this week’s WTA 250 tournament in Linz.

“That was a non-negotiable for me.”

Raducanu split with her coach after the US Open and is coaching herself at the moment but said she would have someone in her corner before the Australian Open in January.

“I’m here on my own and being my coach again this week, which I think is really good for me long-term,” she said.

“I’m really feeling positive about my coaching situation. It’s in a good place... I will have a coach in place in the Australian Open.” – Reuters