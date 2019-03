INDIAN WELLS, United States: World number one Novak Djokovic’s third-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber was halted by rain Monday with just one game completed.

Djokovic, playing his first tournament since claiming a record seventh Australian Open title, held serve to open against the 39th-ranked German, who had fought off a pair of break points and held the advantage when play was halted as rain swept across the California desert.

With rain still falling an hour later, organizers said play was suspended for the night, with the match to resume on Tuesday. — AFP