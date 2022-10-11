Rajagobal favours Brazil to win World Cup

PETALING JAYA: Will it be Samba time?

Former Harimau Malaya head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal believes that Brazil could end their 20 year FIFA World Cup drought in the 2022 edition in Qatar, which kicks off Nov 20 and ends on Dec 18.

“I have always been a hardened fan of Samba (Brazil). Any team can be good to win (the World Cup) but my favourite is Brazil,” he told reporters when met after the launching of the adidas official match ball roadshow at Sunway Pyramid, here, today.

The last time Brazil, who emerged as the most successful team in World Cup with five titles, tasted the success was in the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan when they defeated Germany, 2-0, in the final.

In Qatar, ‘The Selecao’ have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Another former national squad head coach, Tan Cheng Hoe, who was also present at the event, echoed the statement by Rajagobal, as he felt that Brazil were blessed with many talented footballers in their final squad.

Among big names that were called up by Brazil manager, Tite, to play in Qatar are Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar Jr. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Casemiro (Manchester United), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), and Alisson Becker (Liverpool).

Meanwhile, adidas Malaysia country manager, Sharmin Photographer (rpt: Photographer), said the roadshow, which is co-hosted with the country’s renowned sports outlet, Al-Ikhsan Sports, signified the very best of going down nostalgia of the FIFA World Cup ball since the 1970 edition up until the latest match ball, Al Rihla, to be used in Qatar.

In the meantime, Al-Ikhsan Sports chief executive officer Vach Pillutla said they were excited to be partnering with adidas Malaysia to host such a major event in conjunction with the World Cup.

Apart from Sunway Pyramid, the roadshow will also be held in KTCC Mall, Terengganu (Nov 24-27); Sunway Carnival Mall, Penang (Nov 30-Dec 4); Mid Valley Southkey, Johor (Dec 7-11) and Mahkota Parade, Melaka (Dec 15-18). - Bernama