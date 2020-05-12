Ramos, Cruyff urge Spanish football to follow Bundesliga example

BARCELONA: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has urged people in Spain to back football’s return, hailing Germany’s Bundesliga as the example to follow.

Real returned to individual training Monday, and Ramos told La Liga television rights holder Movistar: “The country needs football both as an economic motor and as a distraction.”

“Germany will set the pace for us to follow,” he added in reference to the Bundesliga’s scheduled restart on the weekend.

Former Barcelona player Jordi Cruyff also pointed to German football’s return in a column for Monday’s Diario Sport.

“If Germany has not been frightened by the coronavirus test positives that have emerged there recently we shold not be worried either,” Cruyff said.

“What needs to prevail right now is that very German sense of pragmatism.”

La Liga has been encouraged by just five players testing positive for Covid-19 in analysis of staff in the top two divisions carried out last week.

La Liga president Javier Tebas had on Sunday tried to ease player concerns over a restart.

“The risk from a game is going to be zero or practically zero,” he said. “If everyone follows the sanitary rules there will not be a problem.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique also hopes for play to start again soon, telling Movistar: “If we all do as they are instructing us it will be fine. There is a lot at stake and La Liga wants to finish the season.”

La Liga aims to return on June 12 with Sevilla vs Real Betis as the first game back.

Some clubs, such as Real Madrid, had no players test positive last week, and returned to training on Monday.

“After an absence of two months the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City,” the club website said.

“The players have been working out since 10am under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP (La Liga) protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Divided into two shifts, and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball.” – dpa